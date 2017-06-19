Writers detail Israeli occupation of ...

Writers detail Israeli occupation of West Bank in new book

8 hrs ago

In this June 18, 2017 photo, authors Michael Chabon, left, and Ayelet Waldman pose for a photo at the launch of a new book of essays titled "Kingdom of Olive and Ash" that describes the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, now in its 50th year, in Jerusalem.

Chicago, IL

