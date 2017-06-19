'Worth killing over': How a plane mogul dodged US scrutiny
In this May 17, 2016, photo, Farhad Azima, the owner, chairman and chief executive officer of Kansas City-based Aviation Leasing Group poses for a photo at his home in Kansas City, Mo. The Associated Press has learned that the Iranian-born aviation mogul, described as holding a stay-out-of-jail card over his past work for the CIA, is the focus of a new global criminal corruption case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|28 min
|Katrina
|268
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|21 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Truth
|4
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Mon
|the truth hurts
|2
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC