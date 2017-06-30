Weapons watchdog finds sarin used in ...

Weapons watchdog finds sarin used in deadly attack in Syria

Read more: The Chronicle Herald

An investigation by the international chemical weapons watchdog confirmed that sarin nerve gas was used in a deadly April 4 attack on a Syrian town, but a report released Friday stopped short of saying who was responsible. The attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Syria's Idlib province killed more than 90 people, including women and children.

Chicago, IL

