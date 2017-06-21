War-torn Yemen to get cholera vaccines as death toll mounts

In this Monday, May 15, 2017 file photo, people are treated for suspected cholera infection at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. The U.N. health agency and some major partners have agreed on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 to send 1 million doses of cholera vaccine to Yemen to help stanch a spiraling and increasingly deadly caseload in the impoverished country, which is already facing war and the risk of famine.

