US urges Qatar, neighbours to ease tension
The United States said Sunday some demands on Qatar by its Mideast neighbours "will be very difficult to meet." But the US isn't rejecting the demands outright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|16 min
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|321
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|7 hr
|Back to Mos cave
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|9 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Jun 21
|Spy plane deal
|1
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC