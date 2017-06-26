US urges Qatar, neighbours to ease te...

US urges Qatar, neighbours to ease tension

19 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The United States said Sunday some demands on Qatar by its Mideast neighbours "will be very difficult to meet." But the US isn't rejecting the demands outright.

Chicago, IL

