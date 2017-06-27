US to seek more security on international flights
The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security measures Wednesday for international flights bound to the United States, which could lead to a lifting of a ban on laptops and other electronics from passenger cabins from certain airports. Industry and U.S. officials briefed on the announcement said airlines flying directly to the United States will be required to implement the enhanced measures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|7 hr
|Concerned White ...
|335
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|20 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Tue
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Jun 26
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC