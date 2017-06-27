US to seek more security on internati...

US to seek more security on international flights

17 hrs ago

The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security measures Wednesday for international flights bound to the United States, which could lead to a lifting of a ban on laptops and other electronics from passenger cabins from certain airports. Industry and U.S. officials briefed on the announcement said airlines flying directly to the United States will be required to implement the enhanced measures.

Chicago, IL

