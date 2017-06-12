US show of Saudi art aims to share ideas, test perceptionsDETROIT - A ...
A U.S. exhibition featuring the works of roughly 40 Saudi Arabian artists aims to share their expressions, foster conversations and challenge conceptions of life in the conservative Islamic nation. "Epicenter X: Saudi Contemporary Art" opens July 8 and runs for about three months at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
