US fighter jet deal, ship visit show military links to Qatar
A deal between the United States and Qatar for F-15 fighter jets and a visit by two American warships to Doha are showing the vital military links Washington maintains to the country now at the center of a dispute with Arab nations. Qatar has signed what it described as a $12 billion for the fighter jets.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|9 min
|Valerie
|160
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|4 hr
|Gremlin
|3
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|Wed
|No wonder
|1
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Tue
|Retribution
|4
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Tue
|Jewish agression
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
