US envoy Haley berates UN rights council, demands reforms

Nikki Haley, in the first visit to the Human Rights Council by America's top diplomat at the U.N., trained most of her focus on alleged abuses by Venezuela's government, a relatively easy target in that President Nicolas Maduro has increasingly run afoul of some of its Latin American neighbors. Haley made only a passing reference to poor human rights in Saudi Arabia, a longtime U.S. ally which recently agreed to buy hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of U.S.-made weapons over the next decade.

