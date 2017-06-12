US deploys mobile missile system to eastern Syria
The deployment raises the stakes in eastern Syria, where Iranian-sponsored pro-government forces have outflanked US advisers and rebels holding the Tanf border crossing to establish their own link to Iraq for the first time in years. They are now waiting for pro-Iranian forces to link up with them on the Iraqi side of the border, while preparing to march on Islamic State positions to the north, in the Euphrates River Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|31 min
|Eagle 12-
|5
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|58 min
|Katrina
|149
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|Wed
|No wonder
|1
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Tue
|Retribution
|4
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Tue
|Jewish agression
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC