US: Bob Corker to block GCC arms sales over Qatar row

An influential Republican senator has announced he will withhold approval of US weapons sales to members of the Gulf Cooperation Council , until there is a clear path for settling a major diplomatic crisis with Qatar. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Monday said in a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that "recent disputes" among GCC countries undermine efforts "to fight" the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant armed group and "counter Iran".

