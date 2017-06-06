US-backed Syrian force attacks IS-hel...

US-backed Syrian force attacks IS-held capital of Raqqa

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Raqqa was among the first cities captured by IS, in January 2014, and has been the home of some of the group's most prominent leaders, including those who planned the November 2015 Paris attacks and other international assaults. The battle for the city is expected to be long and bloody, and could mark a major turning point in the war against the extremists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Mike 121,929
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 9 hr UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 11 hr yidfellas v USA 11
News Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is... Mon Ted Haggard s Gos... 6
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Sun too much 221
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Jun 2 anonymous 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC