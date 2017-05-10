Unjust law, arrest
The authorities should drop charges against a UK journalist who was found carrying body armour and gas masks while going through security checks during a transit stop at Suvarnabhumi airport this week. He was informed that some of the items he was carrying, though of a protective nature, are categorised by Thai law as restricted military equipment.
