UNICEF: 100,000 children in dangerous conditions in Mosul
The U.N. children's agency warns that the children in Mosul are bearing the brunt of the intensified fight between U.S.-backed government forces and the Islamic State group in the city's western half. In a statement issued on Monday, the UNICEF Representative in Iraq, Peter Hawkins, says the agency is receiving "alarming reports" of civilians being killed, including children, with some caught in the crossfire while trying to flee.
