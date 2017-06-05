UN rights chief decries Palestinian, Israeli suffering
The U.N. human rights chief has decried over 2,000 years of Jewish suffering culminating in the "colossal crime" of the Holocaust. Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein also says Palestinians today mark "a half-century of deep suffering under occupation imposed by military force."
