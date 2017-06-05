UN rights chief decries Palestinian, ...

UN rights chief decries Palestinian, Israeli suffering

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The U.N. human rights chief has decried over 2,000 years of Jewish suffering culminating in the "colossal crime" of the Holocaust. Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein also says Palestinians today mark "a half-century of deep suffering under occupation imposed by military force."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Mike 121,929
News U.S. warns it may pull out of U.N. human rights... 9 hr UMORONRACEMAKEWOR... 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 11 hr yidfellas v USA 11
News Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is... Mon Ted Haggard s Gos... 6
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Sun too much 221
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Jun 2 yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Jun 2 anonymous 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC