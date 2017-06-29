UN condemns fighting in buffer zone between Syria and Israel

The U.N. Security Council on Thursday strongly condemned fighting in the buffer zone between Syria and Israel and urged the Syrian government and opposition groups to withdraw from the area which is patrolled by U.N. peacekeepers. A resolution sponsored by Russia and the United States and adopted unanimously Thursday by the U.N. Security Council extends the mandate of the peacekeeping mission known as UNDOF until Dec. 31. Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and subsequently annexed the strategic plateau overlooking northern Israel, but that annexation is not internationally recognized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.