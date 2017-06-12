UN believes up to 150,000 civilians are trapped in Mosul
Lise Grande said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press that the U.N. expects the battle for the Old City to start "within days." She said conditions there "are desperate" and the U.N. expects almost everyone to try to get out.
