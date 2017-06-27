Ultra-Orthodox Lawmaker: Reform Jews ...

Ultra-Orthodox Lawmaker: Reform Jews Don't Believe in Temple

Read more: Voice of America

A senior ultra-Orthodox Israeli lawmaker on Tuesday dismissed the protestations of liberal Jews over alternative access to Jerusalem's Western Wall as provocations, saying they don't even believe in the sanctity of the site. Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen of the Shas party said worship practices at the site - a retaining wall of the compound where the biblical Jewish temples once stood - have been in place for centuries and not everyone can "come and change the rules."

Chicago, IL

