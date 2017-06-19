UAE President Appears in Video over 3...

UAE President Appears in Video over 3 Years after Stroke

14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan looks at a photographic exhibition during his visit to Clarence House in central London on the second day of his State Visit to the UK, May 1, 2013. The president of the United Arab Emirates has made a rare public appearance on state media to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Chicago, IL

