UAE military buildup draws scrutiny after Yemen allegations
With soccer sponsorships, record-setting skyscrapers and wintertime golfing, the United Arab Emirates has projected an image of comfort and opportunity in a volatile region. But the quiet expansion of its military footprint is drawing a different kind of attention to the Gulf federation as it wades into some of the region's messiest conflicts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|39 min
|WeeWilly
|2
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|13 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|17 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|321
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|22 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Jun 21
|Spy plane deal
|1
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC