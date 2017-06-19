UAE: Arab states don't seek 'regime change' in Qatar

A top United Arab Emirates official said Saturday the Arab countries isolating Qatar do not seek to force out the country's leadership over allegations it supports extremist ideology but are willing to cut ties altogether if it does not agree to their demands. Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters in Dubai that his country and its allies do not want "regime change" in Qatar, but a "behavioral change."

