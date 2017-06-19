UAE: Arab states don't seek 'regime c...

UAE: Arab states don't seek 'regime change' in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

A top United Arab Emirates official said Saturday the Arab countries isolating Qatar do not seek to force out the country's leadership over allegations it supports extremist ideology but are willing to cut ties altogether if it does not agree to their demands. Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters in Dubai that his country and its allies do not want "regime change" in Qatar, but a "behavioral change."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 8 hr Tm Cln 307
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Fri indict dick cheney 9
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... Jun 21 Spy plane deal 1
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,273 • Total comments across all topics: 282,006,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC