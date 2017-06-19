UAE: Arab states don't seek 'regime change' in Qatar
A top United Arab Emirates official said Saturday the Arab countries isolating Qatar do not seek to force out the country's leadership over allegations it supports extremist ideology but are willing to cut ties altogether if it does not agree to their demands. Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters in Dubai that his country and its allies do not want "regime change" in Qatar, but a "behavioral change."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|8 hr
|Tm Cln
|307
|Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13)
|Fri
|indict dick cheney
|9
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Jun 21
|Spy plane deal
|1
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|the truth hurts
|2
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC