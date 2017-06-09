Twin blasts in Iraq kill 21, wound dozens
A suicide attacker blew himself up in a market south of the capital Baghdad on Friday, killing at least 21 people while another bomb in a nearby city wounded five others, police and medical officials said. Explosions are common in Iraq and have killed hundreds of people this year alone.
