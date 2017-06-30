Turkish, Qatari ministers meet amid c...

Turkish, Qatari ministers meet amid crisis with Arab states

Turkey's state-run news agency says Qatar's defense minister has arrived in Turkey for talks amid his nation's feud with four major Arab states. The four, among other demands, are pressing Doha to shut down a Turkish military base in the tiny country.

