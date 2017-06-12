Turkey's justice minister slams protest by opposition leader
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's pro-secular main opposition Republican People's Party, holds a placard that reads "Justice" as he marches on the second day of a 425-kilometer march near the capital Ankara, Friday, June 16, 2017 to an Istanbul prison to protest the conviction of one of its lawmakers. Kilicdaroglu called the 25-day long "march for justice" after parliamentarian and respected former editor-in chief of the nation's leading Hurriyet newspaper, Enis Berberoglu, was convicted and sentenced to 25 years for revealing state secrets.
