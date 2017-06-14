Turkey imprisons lawmaker for 25 years for revealing secrets
In this image made available by Serkan Ulu, Enis Berberoglu, centre, from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, , accompanied by other party members arrives at a court in Istanbul, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Berberoglu, a prominent lawmaker from the pro-secular party was found guilty for revealing state secrets and sentenced to 25 years in prison, prompting an outcry from his party, according to Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.
