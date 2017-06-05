Trump accuses Qatar of funding terror 'at a very high level'
Tillerson is calling on Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to immediately ease their blo... . Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks about Qatar at the State Department in Washington, Friday June 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|9 hr
|Fire Elizabeth Wa...
|227
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|15 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|19 hr
|Tm Cln
|84
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Thu
|lavon affair
|10
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC