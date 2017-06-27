Tillerson urges negotiation to end Gu...

Tillerson urges negotiation to end Gulf crisis but Saudis say no

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held another round of meetings Tuesday in an effort to end the crisis among its Gulf allies but was met with a continued impasse. As the top U.S. diplomat urges restraint and negotiation, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates say their demands on neighbor Qatar are nonnegotiable.

Chicago, IL

