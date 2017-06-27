The Latest: Vetted refugees can come to US through July 6
The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that President Donald Trump's travel ban on vi... . Travelers walk near a sign for international arrivals at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Monday, June 26, 2017, in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|19 min
|Concerned White ...
|332
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|6 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|18 hr
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Israel freezes plan for mixed prayer at Western...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC