The Latest: UAE, Egypt cut diplomatic ties to Qatar
The two countries have joined Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in cutting ties to Qatar amid a growing Arab diplomatic dispute with the small, gas-rich nation. The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf's Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar's state-run news agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is...
|16 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|6
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sun
|too much
|221
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sat
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 3
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Jun 2
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC