The Latest: Turkey says it's working to resolve Gulf crisis

In this Aug. 3, 2015 file photo, Qatar Emir Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani waits for the arrival of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry ahead of their meeting, at Diwan Palace in Doha, Qatar. Four Arab nations have cut ties with Qatar over an escalating diplomatic battle over the country's backing of Islamist groups and its relations with Iran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.