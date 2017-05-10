The Latest: Trump decides not to move US Embassy in Israel
The Latest on President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily delay moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem : Trump says he's putting off moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv because it could have a negative impact on efforts to promote peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Trump's reversal is a blow to Israeli hard-liners and American supporters who have pushed for the move over the years.
