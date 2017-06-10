The Latest: Qatar Petroleum cuts back...

The Latest: Qatar Petroleum cuts back employee trips abroad

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

State-run Qatar Petroleum says that some critically important employees "may have been asked to postpone" trips abroad "for operational reasons" as a result of the embargo by Gulf Arab states against Qatar. The company described the move early on Friday as "a very limited measure that could take place in any oil and gas operating company" to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies to customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) 9 min indict dick cheney 9
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 14 min Tm Cln 287
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... Wed Spy plane deal 1
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC