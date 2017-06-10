The Latest: Qatar Petroleum cuts back employee trips abroad
State-run Qatar Petroleum says that some critically important employees "may have been asked to postpone" trips abroad "for operational reasons" as a result of the embargo by Gulf Arab states against Qatar. The company described the move early on Friday as "a very limited measure that could take place in any oil and gas operating company" to ensure uninterrupted energy supplies to customers.
