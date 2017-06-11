The Latest: Kuwait says Qatar is a willinga to hold dialogue

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah said in a statement carried by the state-run KUNA news agency Sunday that unity among Gulf Arab countries "was paramount to the people of the region." Kuwait's ruling emir has traveled to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar to try and mediate the crisis that began June 5. Saudi Arabia and its allies have tried to isolate Qatar over its alleged support of militant groups and ties to Iran.

