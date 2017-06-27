The Latest: Kremlin slams US warning ...

The Latest: Kremlin slams US warning of Syria attack

WBOC-TV Salisbury

The Latest on the White House saying it has "potential" evidence that Syria's government is preparing another chemical weapons attack : The Kremlin is dismissing the White House's warning that the Syrian government is preparing a new chemical attack and that President Bashar Assad and his military "will pay a heavy price" if it goes ahead. Russia is Assad's key backer and sided with him when he denied responsibility for a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of people in Idlib province on April 4. Peskov criticized the Trump administration for using the phrase "another chemical weapons attack," arguing that an independent investigation into the April attack was never conducted despite Russia's calls for one.

