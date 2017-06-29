Syrian US-backed forces seize last ro...

Syrian US-backed forces seize last route into Raqqa

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

A spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition told The Associated Press that the Syrian Democratic Forces are now in control of all high-speed routes into Raqqa from the south. The Kurdish-led fighters had been advancing from the city's east after they seized a major stronghold in May, and from the west and north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 350
News 'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro... 5 hr True Christian wi... 4
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... 6 hr True to islam 4
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Tue DENG 121,929
News Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli... Jun 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC