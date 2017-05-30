Syrian troops pound Daraa after rebel attack
Syrian government forces pounded parts of the southern city of Daraa with air strikes and artillery fire, activists reported Sunday, one day after rebels attacked government positions in the southern city. Much of Daraa has been reduced to rubble and the two sides are exchanging fire through the shells of buildings, according to footage released by Syrian military media and the al-Qaida-linked Abaa News Agency over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evita Pride Edition: Tel Aviv's last gay bar is...
|3 hr
|Grand Salami Spea...
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|7 hr
|too much
|221
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sat
|texasmoveit
|121,927
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Sat
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Jun 2
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Jun 2
|anonymous
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Jun 1
|TRD
|71,289
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC