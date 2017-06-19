Suicide bomber blows himself up as Sa...

Suicide bomber blows himself up as Saudis foil Mecca plot

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

This Friday, June 23, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, shows the scene of a suicide bombing after a police raid in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Police said the bomber shot at them when they tried to raid the three-story house and that the man blew himself up during the confrontation, leading to the building's collapse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 16 hr RustyS 296
News Train Station Ads Claim Israel Does 'Apartheid' (Mar '13) Fri indict dick cheney 9
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... Wed Spy plane deal 1
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC