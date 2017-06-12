Schumer backs measure opposing weapons sale to Saudis
The Senate's top Democrat says he will back a resolution disapproving of the sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia. In a statement Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York says Saudi Arabia's record of human rights and humanitarian abuses is well-documented.
