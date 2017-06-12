Saudi-Turkish ties strained over differing views on Qatar
Saudi Arabia has led other Arab nations in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar over allegations the small Gulf nation backs terror groups and that its policies, including its support for Islamist groups, threatens the region. Qatar denies it backs terror groups and says the decision to isolate it is politically motivated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|46 min
|the truth hurts
|2
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|2 hr
|Frankie Tabor
|5
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|2 hr
|swampmudd
|234
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|Sat
|hey hey hay
|1
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Sat
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Sat
|indict Hannity
|12
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 16
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC