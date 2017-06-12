Saudi-Turkish ties strained over diff...

Saudi-Turkish ties strained over differing views on Qatar

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Saudi Arabia has led other Arab nations in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar over allegations the small Gulf nation backs terror groups and that its policies, including its support for Islamist groups, threatens the region. Qatar denies it backs terror groups and says the decision to isolate it is politically motivated.

