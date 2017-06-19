Saudi Arabia claims arrest of Iran's ...

Saudi Arabia claims arrest of Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Saudi Arabia said Monday its forces had captured and were questioning three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard who were intending to carry out an attack on a major offshore oilfield in the Persian Gulf. Saudi Arabia's Information Ministry said in a statement the three were onboard a boat carrying a large number of explosives headed toward the Marjan oil field, located off the kingdom's eastern shores between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 8 hr Tm Cln 250
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) 21 hr Truth 4
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... 23 hr the truth hurts 2
News Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ... Jun 16 spytheweb 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,954 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC