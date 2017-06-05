Russia says US-led coalition colludes with IS in Syria
Colonel General Sergei Surovikin, Commander of the Russian forces in Syria and Col Gen Sergei Rudskoi of the Russian General Staff, attend a briefing. The Russian military has accused the US-led coalition in Syria of providing safe corridors for the Islamic State group to leave the area around its stronghold of Raqqa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|5 hr
|Fire Elizabeth Wa...
|227
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|11 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|15 hr
|Tm Cln
|84
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Thu
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Thu
|lavon affair
|10
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|Thu
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC