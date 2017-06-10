Russia fires missiles from Mediterran...

Russia fires missiles from Mediterranean at IS in Syria

Read more: Daily Echo

Two frigates and a submarine launched six cruise missiles at IS installations in Syria's Hama province, destroying command centres and ammunition depots, the ministry said in a statement. It did not say when the missiles were launched.

