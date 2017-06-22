Report: Israel Gearing up to Build in East Jerusalem
An Israeli newspaper says the government is preparing to authorize construction of 7,000 new homes in Jewish areas of east Jerusalem - a move that could complicate the efforts of U.S. envoy Jared Kushner to restart peace talks. Israel Hayom, which has close ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Thursday the prime minister's director general, Eli Groner, had given instructions to Jerusalem city officials to move ahead with the plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|13 hr
|Tm Cln
|286
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Wed
|Spy plane deal
|1
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|the truth hurts
|2
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC