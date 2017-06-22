Report: Israel Gearing up to Build in East Jerusalem

An Israeli newspaper says the government is preparing to authorize construction of 7,000 new homes in Jewish areas of east Jerusalem - a move that could complicate the efforts of U.S. envoy Jared Kushner to restart peace talks. Israel Hayom, which has close ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Thursday the prime minister's director general, Eli Groner, had given instructions to Jerusalem city officials to move ahead with the plans.

