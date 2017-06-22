Report: Israel Gearing up to Build in...

Report: Israel Gearing up to Build in East Jerusalem

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Max

An Israeli newspaper says the government is preparing to authorize construction of 7,000 new homes in Jewish areas of east Jerusalem - a move that could complicate the efforts of U.S. envoy Jared Kushner to restart peace talks. Israel Hayom, which has close ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Thursday the prime minister's director general, Eli Groner, had given instructions to Jerusalem city officials to move ahead with the plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 13 hr Tm Cln 286
News Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ... Wed Spy plane deal 1
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Jun 19 Truth 4
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Jun 19 the truth hurts 2
News Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,033 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC