Qatar says blockade by Arab states is collective punishment

The head of Qatar's human rights committee on Friday denounced moves by several Arab states to isolate his country, calling it "collective punishment" that affects families, students and those in ill health - even as three other Gulf countries defended the measures and announced steps to ease the impact on "our brotherly Qatari people." Speaking in Geneva as the diplomatic dispute rages among Gulf Arab states, Ali Bin Samikh Al-Marri appealed to United Nations experts to investigate the impact of the blockade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.