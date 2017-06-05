Qatar, in regional crisis, hires form...

Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Oct. 28, 2013 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General under President George W. Bush, John Ashcroft, attends the installation ceremony of James Comey as FBI director, in Washington. Qatar has hired Ashcroft's law firm for $2.5 million to audit its efforts at stopping terrorism funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 12 hr Tm Cln 102
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... 14 hr USA Today 2
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Sat Quirky 230
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Jun 8 yidfellas v USA 18
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Jun 8 lavon affair 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,701,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC