Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general
In this Oct. 28, 2013 file photo, former U.S. Attorney General under President George W. Bush, John Ashcroft, attends the installation ceremony of James Comey as FBI director, in Washington. Qatar has hired Ashcroft's law firm for $2.5 million to audit its efforts at stopping terrorism funding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|12 hr
|Tm Cln
|102
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|14 hr
|USA Today
|2
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sat
|Quirky
|230
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC