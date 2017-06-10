Qatar Airways seeks stake in American...

Qatar Airways seeks stake in American in 'puzzling' move

9 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

State-owned Qatar Airways is attempting to buy 10 percent of American Airlines, a surprising move that would trigger an antitrust review by the U.S. government and carry political and trade-policy implications. "We aren't particularly excited about Qatar's outreach," CEO Doug Parker said in a memo to employees.

Chicago, IL

