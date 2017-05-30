Prosecutors get investigative file in shooting of UAE man
Prosecutors have received the investigative files in the police shooting of an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after an Ohio car crash. Cleveland.com reports the Ohio Bureau of Investigation said Friday that prosecutors with the state Attorney General's Office could ask for a follow-up investigation into 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri's death or present findings to a grand jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Voyeur
|121,926
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|18 hr
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Fri
|anonymous
|3
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Fri
|spocko
|215
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|TRD
|71,289
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|May 29
|fingers mcgurke
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC