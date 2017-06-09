Palestinians Say Gaza Man Killed at P...

Palestinians Say Gaza Man Killed at Protest on Gaza Border

The Gaza Health Ministry says a Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire at a protest near the border fence with the territory ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas. The Israeli military said Palestinians rolled burning tires and hurled rocks at soldiers stationed on the border.

