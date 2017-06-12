Palestinians, Israelis dispute Tillerson on "martyrs' fund"
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson insisted Wednesday that the Palestinians had agreed to stop payments to relatives of militants who attack Israeli civilians and soldiers, even after both Palestinians and Israelis disputed his claim and said there had been no change. Israel has long pushed unsuccessfully for the Palestinians to halt the "martyrs' fund" payments that go to roughly 35,000 families of Palestinians killed and wounded in its long-running conflict with Israel, including suicide bombers and others.
