Palestinians dispute IS claim for deadly attack on Israel

Palestinian militants disputed an Islamic State claim Saturday that it was behind a deadly attack against Israel, saying it was their people who killed a female police officer on duty near Jerusalem's Old City. Family members of the attackers said they were deeply religious men who acted on their own.

